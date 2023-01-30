Suniel Shetty spills beans about KL Rahul: ‘He’s well mannered, intelligent and extremely composed’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty got married to cricketer KL Rahul last week in an intimate ceremony. Suniel recently took to his LinkedIn handle and penned a beautiful and heartwarming note about about their marriage and spilled some beans about his son-in-law KL Rahul.

Suniel started his long message by thanking everybody for their wishes.

Suniel Shetty also shared details about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding.

Suniel was all hearts for son-in-law KL Rahul and said that he has always treated him like his son.

Suniel Shetty’s complete LinkedIn post read, “Last week, our baby Athiya married the love of her life, Rahul, in a small & intimate affair at our family home in Khandala, surrounded by both sets of families & their closest friends.

We’re grateful for all the love & blessings that Athiya & Rahul have received, and as parents we wish them the very best for their future together. I’m thrilled to see how complementary their personalities are.

Like most men, I always wanted a daughter. God blessed us with Athiya – who’s grown up to be an independent & affectionate girl. A lot like Mana’s mother. She’s been a source of strength for our family, apart from being our chief entertainer.

And like any father, her wedding was a day I looked forward to. As parents, we knew this was going to be the most important day of her life & the start of a new journey, the most significant one.

For the kind of people they both are, we weren’t surprised that they wanted to keep things traditional & simple. Mana & I were overjoyed when, together they decided that they’d like to get married in our Khandala home.

Mana & I had literally built this home for our kids. Through the busiest & most challenging periods of our lives, that home has been my family’s happy place, in the lap of nature. A lot of our happiest memories are from those little breaks we’d take in that home when the kids were growing up.

We’ve literally planted every tree there, ourselves. Watching them grow & flourish over the last 25 odd years, these trees have been like siblings for Athiya & Ahan.

In the end, the festivities turned out just as we’d hoped. There were less than 100 guests & at no point did things seem like a strain. Everyone dressed traditionally, laughed & danced. Pure joy. Hopefully, Ahan, Mana & I did a good job hosting everyone.

Despite having the adulation of the nation, Rahul remains humble. He’s well mannered, intelligent, & extremely composed. Mana & Rahul are a riot together! Most importantly, like all athletes, he’s seen ups & downs – which is something that will help him long after he’s done with cricket.

Athiya is blessed to have found such a loving family, because his parents are really just the nicest people.

People ask me how it feels to be a father in law now, & I’m not sure how I’m expected to behave! What I do know is that I’ve always treated Rahul like my own son, and that’s how it’ll always be. That he happens to be pretty good at my favourite sport, is a bonus!

Being public figures, people assume that Athiya & Rahul enjoy the attention. Deep down however, they’re simple, private people. They chose to remain private on the most important day of their lives. The media was supportive of our request for privacy, and they let us be, and for that we’re grateful.

Both kids have been brought up with similar values, know the strength of family bonds & have a great appreciation for how real partnerships can define outcomes.

May God bless them both, & again, thank you for the love. Our hearts are full 🙏”

Suniel Shetty had earlier posted an adorable picture from the mehendi ceremony where he is seen dancing with Athiya Shetty. He wrote in the caption, “You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes … love you my baby … stay blessed always.”