Suniel Shetty advises son Ahan to become producer’s actor

Suniel Shetty has advised his son Ahan Shetty, who is making his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria directorial RX 100, to become a producer’s actor because the producer is the one who invests money in films.

Advertising

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty will be making his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of successful Telugu film ‘RX 100’ which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Lutharia.

“I have told him (Ahan) to be honest with his work. I have also told him to love your producer because he is the one who invests money in films. Unfortunately, in our world, we treat producer as a production manager,” said Suniel.

“People are now realizing the fact that how important saving is and how important money is so, these are the only things that I tell him and apart from that, I have told him to go with his gut feeling,” Suniel said.

Advertising

“I feel he should do limited but sincere work so he can live his life king size.”

Ahan Shetty, 22, clearly takes after his father in the looks department. Interestingly, Sajid launched Suniel with action-romance drama, Waqt Hamara Hai, in 1993. And now 25 years later, the producer will be launching his son.

Ahan Shetty-starrer RX 100 will release in 2019. The film is a remake of a Telugu film, which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead.

The film will be directed by Milan Luthria, who talking about Ahan in an interview, mentioned, “We were looking for something which would suit him. This came and seemed right. That is how it is done. We thought we should try and find something unusual rather than the conventional Hindi launch film, something which is edgy, a little different, new take on young romance with a little bit of action.”