‘I even bring my water from home’: Suniel Shetty slams rumors of son Ahan’s ‘excessive’ entourage costs

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty has returned with the blockbuster success of war drama Border 2 after being away from screens after his debut Tadap (2021). However, the actor didn’t appear in any more projects after that and even faced speculation that he was ousted from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki due to high entourage costs. But now, in a recent interview, his father Suniel defended him, claiming that Ahan has never gone overboard with his entourage. He also revealed that he himself brings his own food and water from home.

During a candid conversation with Lehren Retro, Suniel supported the high fees and entourage costs of actors, on the condition that they should become an equal partner in the film. “They are asking for more, I agree, but they are taking what they have a right on, because a lot of recovery also happens. The excel sheet and your math says that you can bring the numbers. My point is that you should charge that much, but join the film as a partner. Take a share. A lot of factors matter for a film to work at the theatres – the right time, marketing, a good film, combination of artists, and others. You should become a partner so that you are also involved and can do the math,” he said.