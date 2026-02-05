‘I even bring my water from home’: Suniel Shetty slams rumors of son Ahan’s ‘excessive’ entourage costs

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently turned down claims of his son Ahan Shetty having high entourage costs. He also revealed that he himself carries his own food and water from home.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 09:29 PM IST
Suniel Shetty on son Ahan Shetty's careerSuniel Shetty on Ahan’s entrouage costs.
Veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty has returned with the blockbuster success of war drama Border 2 after being away from screens after his debut Tadap (2021). However, the actor didn’t appear in any more projects after that and even faced speculation that he was ousted from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki due to high entourage costs. But now, in a recent interview, his father Suniel defended him, claiming that Ahan has never gone overboard with his entourage. He also revealed that he himself brings his own food and water from home.

During a candid conversation with Lehren Retro, Suniel supported the high fees and entourage costs of actors, on the condition that they should become an equal partner in the film. “They are asking for more, I agree, but they are taking what they have a right on, because a lot of recovery also happens. The excel sheet and your math says that you can bring the numbers. My point is that you should charge that much, but join the film as a partner. Take a share. A lot of factors matter for a film to work at the theatres – the right time, marketing, a good film, combination of artists, and others. You should become a partner so that you are also involved and can do the math,” he said.

‘Suniel Shetty brings his own food, water’

When asked about the rumours suggesting his son Ahan Shetty’s entourage was excessive, the veteran actor firmly replied, “Ahan has never gone overboard with his entourage. These are all rumours. This gossip was circulated as per the producer’s convenience. If the producer says that he can show a bill, then I will see. There the father steps in and will step in, very very clearly. Don’t spread lies to hide your weaknesses, because it’s not fair on Ahan.”

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty admits he hasn’t watched Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 yet, promises to watch movie after it crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide: ‘It is not arrogance…’

He continued, “These are all rumours. And unfortunately, this is the condition of films now. Ahan is very very careful with his entourage. And if it’s his entourage, he will pay for it. He is aware of that. When Suniel Shetty takes his food and water from home… my staff has been told that if you are eating the unit’s food then it’s fine, but if you want to order from outside, put the bill under my name and not the producer.”

After citing his own example and the instructions he has given to his team, Suniel further added, “My staff can’t dare to do otherwise, so Ahan’s staff would definitely not do it. And, Ahan has just arrived, this is his time to settling into the industry, so there are no tantrums. Ho hi nahi sakta (it’s not possible).”

Bollywood entourage costs skyrocket

For the unknown, Ahan Shetty’s high-budget action-thriller, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, opposite Pooja Hegde, was set for a 2025 release. However, the project was put on hold reportedly due to high production costs – expensive entourage expenses and difficult market conditions.

Entourage costs have become a massive issue for the Hindi film industry with actors often bill producers for their staff costs and demand multiple vanity vans. Earlier producer Karan Johar had spoken about it,  “I have an ethical problem with entourages, not a financial one. We set a fixed budget for such needs. But if an actor wants anything beyond that, be it a personal trainer or specific dietary requirements, they should cover the cost themselves. I will pay for it only when it’s essential for the film, like in a sports drama requiring a certain physique. But if you are a regular hero, then your job is to look good, and look fit, you are an artist. If you want to eat healthy food, please go ahead, but why should I pay for that?”

