Suniel Shetty shares son Ahan Shetty’s Tadap teaser: ‘A glimpse of my heart for the world’

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap. On Tuesday, the proud father shared the first teaser of the film and revealed that the trailer will drop on October 27.

Tadap teaser video opens with the footage of a bike in a picturesque surrounding. And soon, Ahan steps in, bare-chested, holding his jacket and smoking a cigarette. As the camera is panned from behind, we don’t get to see his face. However, his buffed physique will remind you of his father in his heydays.

Sharing the video, Suniel Shetty asked his fans to give Ahan ‘as much love as you gave me’. He further wrote, “A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap – a little at a time. So excited for my son @ahan.shetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me @nadiadwalagrandson @milan.a.luthria @tarasutaria @wardakhannadiadwala.”

Milan Lutharia directed Tadap, which is touted to be an ‘incredible love story’, will see Ahan sharing the screen space with Student of the Year 2 Tara Sutaria. It’s produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under his production company Nadiadwala Grandson. After being pushed due to theatres being closed, the film will now head to the theaters on December 3.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar launched the first poster of the film. He along with other actors like Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan seemed to get emotional, wondering how Ahan grew up so soon. Sharing the poster, Khiladi Kumar wrote on Instagram, “Big day for you Ahan…I still remember seeing your father, @suniel.shetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours….so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing @ahan.shetty and @tarasutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th September!”

Actor Ajay Devgn also got ’emotional’ as he tweeted, “This is Emotional. Ahan has grown up so quickly! Heartiest congratulations to @SunielVShetty for #AhanShetty’s first film. Happy that he’s in the capable hands of Sajid Nadiadwala & Milan Luthria.” Abhishek Bachchan mentioned, “Proud day! From playing football with you as a baby on the sets of Refugee to seeing you make your debut… keep growing and conquering! All the best #AhanShetty and the entire team @milanluthria @TaraSutaria #SajidNadiadwala.”

Tadap is a remake of Telugu film RX100. The original film starred Kartikeya and Payal Rajput. Talking about the film, director Milan had earlier said, “The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga that will leave the audience surprised. It is a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry.” He also said that the movie will not be a “typical candy floss romance”, but an edgy version of the modern-day love story.