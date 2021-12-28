Suniel Shetty shares a heartwarming note on Ahan Shetty’s birthday: ‘The proudest moment for me is telling others you’re my son’

Suniel Shetty’s son and actor Ahan Shetty turned 26 today. On the occasion, Suniel shared a lovely and long note for his son on Instagram.

Wishing him all the love and luck, and sharing how proud he is of the man the Tadap actor has become, Suniel’s post read, “Happiest birthday wishes to my biggest joy ,greatest pride and most of all my love… you have given me so so so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but the proudest moment for me is telling others you are MY SON …I wish you love ,luck ,adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey… work hard ,work honest … be forever thankful for what you have… always look for love , kindness, positivity in others …. Always stop to help someone along the way … forgive yourself and learn when you make mistakes but most of all enjoy the journey …may all the choices you make only lead you to greater happiness…love , Ahan Shetty’s papa.”

Ahan Shetty was quick to respond to his father’s post by writing a simple but gratitude-filled message that read, “I love you papa.. thank you so much for everything.”

Later in the day, Ahan himself shared a few photos from what appears to be a scenic vacation spot. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Tania Shroff shared a few goofy images of the couple as she wished her partner on his special day.

On the work front, Ahan Shetty recently made his debut with the romantic actioner Tadap, which also starred Tara Sutaria.