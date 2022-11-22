scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Suniel Shetty says today’s heroes are ‘insecure’, film industry has ‘no voice’: ‘The world is thrashing you’

Suniel Shetty said that actors of today's generation are too consumed by the image that they project to their audience.

suniel shettySuniel Shetty said that actors of today's generation talk to their audience only when there is a new release. (Photo: Suniel Shetty/Instagram)

Suniel Shetty, who is presently promoting his web series Dharavi Bank, recently said that the actors of today are “insecure about themselves” and more concerned with the amount of money they get to take home rather than what they are contributing to the project.

In a chat with ETimes, Shetty was asked why two-hero films are so difficult to make these days when his career saw some of its highs in projects where he shared the screen space with other popular actors like Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. “Each one is insecure about themselves. Each one talks about the amount of money he wants to take home and not about how much money he wants to put into the product,” he said. Suniel also pointed out that actors are more visible to their audience when they want to promote something and because of this, they can’t seem to form strong relationships with their audience.

“When they want to talk to their audience, it’s only pre-release, not through the year. When you redeem your audience and you want the audience to stick to you, you got to give them something constantly. You have to think of them and not yourself. I don’t take my dog for a walk when I have to release a film. I don’t go and support an NGO when I have to release a film, that has to be a part of my DNA. Those are things we don’t talk about,” he said. The Hera Pheri actor added that the audience does not care about what car an actor drives or which restaurant they frequent, but they do care about them being a “real hero.” He said, “Is he a great human being? Is he doing stuff for people? Is he considerate?”

Also Read |Shehzada teaser: Kartik Aaryan gets into action mode in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, fans compare it to Allu Arjun film

Suniel said that because of this self-centered nature, the film industry is prone to verbal attacks. He mentioned that his generation of actors knew members of various unions and associations and were always there for them. “We were there for them, we supported them so when people went against us, they stood up for us, they were our voice. Today, we have no voice. Each one has to speak for themselves and the world is thrashing you. So when you are being thrashed, you are hiding. Whereas if you have your workers, your union, your people speak up for you and say ‘our entire world runs on this, this is our bread and butter,’ things fall into place so it is a big gap,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Suniel Shetty is known for appearing in films like Hera Pheri, Mohra, Dhadkan among many others across the 1990s.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 05:07:12 pm
Next Story

New captain Hardik Pandya raises hope in a rain-hit tie that handed a series win to India

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement