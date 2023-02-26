Suniel Shetty says he was happy about daughter Athiya dating KL Rahul: ‘Had always told her to connect with South Indian boys’

Suniel Shetty recently opened up about his daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The actor, in his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show also revealed about his first meeting with the cricketer. Suniel shared how he was happy to know his daughter was dating him as he had always told her to connect with ‘South Indian boys’.

Interestingly, when he met KL Rahul for the first time, he didn’t even know that his daughter was in touch with him. “I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was his big fan and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and Mana, they didn’t say much and just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul were on talking terms,” he shared as per a report by Mid-Day.

The actor further added, “I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me. I was happy as I always told Athiya to connect with South Indian boys. Rahul’s house in Mangalore is only a few kilometers away from my birthplace. So, this was a happy coincidence.”

See here | Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. The wedding was attended by only close family and friends. The couple is said to host a reception later in June after the IPL season gets over.

At the wedding, Suniel Shetty personally met the reporters stationed outside and distributed sweets among them. Talking about the ceremony, he said, “It was beautiful. It was very small, with just close family lekin sab bohot acche se hua (everything went well),” he shared, and informed the media that the pheras have already been completed. “Shaadi hogayi hai, father-in-law ban gaya hu officially.”

However, as a reporter quizzed him about his new role, the actor dismissed the same saying that ‘beta ghar aaya hai’ (we are welcoming a son). He added, “I am a father, and don’t want to get involved in the in-law complications. I ace the role of a parent, and I want to do that.”

Coming back to Suniel Shetty, the actor was on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Kumite 1, India’s first MMA reality show, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. On the work front, he recently kickstarted the shoot of Hera Pheri 3, reuniting with the original cast Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.