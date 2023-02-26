scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Suniel Shetty says he was happy about daughter Athiya dating KL Rahul: ‘Had always told her to connect with South Indian boys’

On his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Suniel Shetty opened up about his first meeting with KL Rahul and why he was happy about his daughter's choice.

Suniel Shetty spoke about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Athiya/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Suniel Shetty says he was happy about daughter Athiya dating KL Rahul: ‘Had always told her to connect with South Indian boys’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Suniel Shetty recently opened up about his daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The actor, in his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show also revealed about his first meeting with the cricketer. Suniel shared how he was happy to know his daughter was dating him as he had always told her to connect with ‘South Indian boys’.

Interestingly, when he met KL Rahul for the first time, he didn’t even know that his daughter was in touch with him. “I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was his big fan and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and Mana, they didn’t say much and just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul were on talking terms,” he shared as per a report by Mid-Day.

The actor further added, “I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me. I was happy as I always told Athiya to connect with South Indian boys. Rahul’s house in Mangalore is only a few kilometers away from my birthplace. So, this was a happy coincidence.”

See here |Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. The wedding was attended by only close family and friends. The couple is said to host a reception later in June after the IPL season gets over.

At the wedding, Suniel Shetty personally met the reporters stationed outside and distributed sweets among them. Talking about the ceremony, he said, “It was beautiful. It was very small, with just close family lekin sab bohot acche se hua (everything went well),” he shared, and informed the media that the pheras have already been completed. “Shaadi hogayi hai, father-in-law ban gaya hu officially.”

Also Read |KL Rahul reveals Athiya Shetty’s whole family is scared of her: ‘She not afraid of anybody…’

However, as a reporter quizzed him about his new role, the actor dismissed the same saying that ‘beta ghar aaya hai’ (we are welcoming a son). He added, “I am a father, and don’t want to get involved in the in-law complications. I ace the role of a parent, and I want to do that.”

Also Read
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
javed akhtar, salim khan
Javed Akhtar says he 'misses' Salim Khan, reveals they recently met when ...
naseeruddin shah jaane bhi do yaaro
Naseeruddin Shah reveals Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel was written, actors li...

Coming back to Suniel Shetty, the actor was on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Kumite 1, India’s first MMA reality show, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. On the work front, he recently kickstarted the shoot of Hera Pheri 3, reuniting with the original cast Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 10:42 IST
Next Story

The bloody trail of a 2005 murder now includes a copycat killing in UP

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena, malika, amrita, manish
Kareena Kapoor’s night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close