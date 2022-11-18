Suniel Shetty says death in gyms is because of ‘supplements’ and ‘steroids’: ‘It’s heart failure and not heart attack..’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty highlighted the reasons for the rise in fatal incidents at gyms. In light of actors like Puneeth Rajkumar, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, and Raju Srivastava who either died before or after working out, Suniel said that the issue is with supplements and steroids they consume.

In an interview with Times Of India, Suniel said that the workout is not the problem because they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. “It’s heart failure and not heart attack..,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

The actor added that eating right and sound sleep are equally important. And by eating properly, he didn’t imply going on a diet; rather, he meant that the nutrition should be adequate and correct. Additionally, he questioned whether the gyms were taking the necessary precautions before subjecting clients to hardcore workout.

Another reason Suniel gave was Covid. “I must add here that post COVID, we need to do the test that tells us whether our blood is forming clots (D-Dimer Test). COVID is leading to blood clotting and that can be dangerous.”

Siddhaanth‘s death at 46 left the industry in deep shock. On November 11, the actor had a heart attack in the middle of a gym workout. Reacting to the same, as reported by Zoom, director Vivek Agnihotri had said, “It is very sad. The madness of building an aggressive body without medical advice is proving to be dangerous. Due to Instagram, excessive gymming has reached the extent of madness. It needs to be balanced.”

Sandalwood sensation Puneeth passed away in October 2021. The actor, who was also only 46 years old, reportedly experienced chest pain while working out in the gym the morning before his death. According to reports, even Srivastava complained of chest pain while he was running on a treadmill in a gym. Later the actor suffered a heart attack.