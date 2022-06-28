Suniel Shetty says ‘Bollywood is not filled with druggies’ at CBI event. Watch video

In the last few years, the film industry has gotten embroiled in various drug scandals and actor Suniel Shetty recently addressed the same at an event organised by the CBI. Suniel said that “Bollywood is not filled with druggies” as he made a passionate speech about how the film industry has been labeled as the hub of drugs.

“Main 30 saal se industry mein hun aur 300 dost hain mere jinhone zindagi mein kabhi kuch kia nahi hai (I have been in the industry for 30 years and I have 300 friends who have never touched any substance all their life),” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The actor added, “Bollywood is not filled with druggies. Galtiyan hum karte hain unhe bhi bachchon ki tarah dekh ke maaf kijiyega. (We make mistakes but please think of them as children and forgive them.)” He also spoke about the #BoycottBollywood trend and said, “#BoycottBollywood #BollywoodDruggies vaisa hai nahi (it’s not like that).”

Last year, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in connection with a drugs raid, following which he spent almost a month in jail. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) eventually dropped Aryan from its chargesheet.

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 led the NCB to question many Bollywood celebrities in a drugs case. Sushant’s former girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty also spent a few weeks in jail as she was charged with procuring drugs along with the late actor and paying for the same.

A video of a Bollywood party attended by the likes Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone among others had netizens accusing the celebrities of consuming drugs. The video was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar.