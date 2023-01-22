Suniel Shetty says Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will pose for the media post wedding: ‘I will come with the kids’

Ahead of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s pre-wedding festivities, father Suniel Shetty was spotted arriving at the location on January 22. Suniel spoke to the paps stationed outside the location and assured them that Athiya and KL Rahul will pose together post wedding for the media. The couple will tie the knot on January 23 at Suniel’s Khandala bungalow in an intimate ceremony.

Suniel said, “Main kal bachhon ko leke aata hoon.” (I will come with the kids tomorrow). He then said in Marathi that tomorrow he will get the entire family so that the paps can take pictures. Suniel thanked them for their love and made sure that there are proper arrangements made for them.

On January 21, a video surfaced online showing the decorations at the Khandala mansion of the actor. The bungalow was all decked up in fairy lights, roses and golden shamiana. The wedding festivities already started on January 21 and according to reports there is a ‘no phone policy’. The guests have been requested not to post photos or videos online.

The couple started dating in 2019 after they met through a common friend. Athiya and KL Rahul often post adorable pictures with each other on social media and fans tag them as ‘couple goals.’ The duo also celebrated the New Years together in Dubai and KL Rahul dropped beautiful pictures on Instagram of the same.