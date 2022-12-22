scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

When Suniel Shetty saved 128 women from sex trafficking and arranged for their return to Nepal: ‘We didn’t think about price of flight tickets’

Suniel Shetty refused to take the entire credit for arranging the return of 128 women and said a lot of people worked really hard on the project.

Suniel ShettySuniel Shetty was last seen in Dharavi Bank. (Photo: suniel.shetty/Instagram)
On screen, Suniel Shetty has fought goons and helped people in their time of need. But, did you know he was a saviour in real life too? The actor saved hundreds of women from Nepal from human trafficking. Suniel arranged for their flight back to their home country with the help of police, social workers and his mother-in-law.

In an old video of Vice, Charimaya Tamang, the founder of Shakti Samuha, an organisation that helps survivors of sex trafficking, talked about how she was trafficked from her village in 1996 and was rescued with the help of ‘Indian hero’ Suniel Shetty.

In the video, she said, “On February 5, 1996, the whole of Kamathipura, the brothel area, had been cordoned off by police and social workers. They got us out of there. This is how we were rescued. After being rescued, our government (Nepal) refused to bring us back. They said we didn’t have our birth certificates or citizenship cards.”

She added, “That is when your film hero, Suneil Shetty supported us. He got plane tickets to Kathmandu for 128 women who had been rescued.”

Also Read |Exclusive | 20 years of Kaante: Sanjay Gupta reveals how Amitabh Bachchan refused to abuse, his near-fatal accident

Remembering the incident, Suniel Shetty had said that a film can be made on the incident. He also refused to take the entire credit for arranging the return of 128 women and said a lot of people worked really hard on the project.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “We didn’t really think about the price of flight tickets. The cost was not that important. It was the effort that counted. My mother-in-law started the Save The Children NGO and it’s active even today. All of us are involved in it. The inspiration comes from her. She was the one who decided to take the risk of rescuing the girls and thereby getting into the bad books of the mafia.” Shetty worked “passionately” with her along with Mumbai Police and Naresh Goyal’s Jet Airways.

The Hera Pheri actor assumed that women who were rescued probably remembered his name “because I am an actor.” He said, “Lekin mehnat bahut saare logon ki thi. Paiso se zyada humne jigar dikhaya ki in bachchiyon ki madat karenge aur itni bade mafia se takkar lenge. (But a lot of people worked hard. More than money, all of us showed courage to help these women and get in the bad books of the mafia).”

Also Read |Suniel Shetty says he’s a bad dancer, was written off as ‘wooden’: ‘That person gets a chance to do 120 films…’

Suniel Shetty explained that the incident never got any attention in the media because everyone involved in the rescue operation prioritised the safety of the rescued girls. He shared, “Firstly, we didn’t want to glorify ourselves. It was not right as these girls were involved. Secondly, yeh aisi gandi mafia hai ki kabhi chodti nahi hai. Jitne low profile mein operation hone ki zarurat thi, waise hi hua (The operation took place in a low-profile manner). Hence, nobody even knew about this incident.”

