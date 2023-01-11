scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Suniel Shetty reflects upon failure of films at box office: ‘Audience will never pay for the trash you are churning out’

Suniel Shetty said that people in the filmmaking business need to understand how the economics of a film works as they cannot be spending more than half of their budget on celebrity fees.

suniel shettySuniel Shetty says actors were not judged as much in the 90s as they are judged today. (Photo: Suniel Shetty/Instagram)

Actor Suniel Shetty, who was among the most popular faces of Bollywood in the 90s, recently reflected upon the failure of Hindi movies to bring the audience to cinema halls. He asserted that no matter how much the audience loves you, they will never pay for anything which is ‘trash’. The actor also said that people in the filmmaking business need to understand how the economics of a film works as they cannot be spending more than half of their budget on celebrity fees instead of spending money on making the film better.

In a recent interview, Shetty said whenever he receives a tremendous amount of love from his fans, it makes his kids wonder why did he stop doing movies. “I tell them because I made mistakes. I had an audience, but that was not willing to paying for the trash I was giving them. I learnt then that audience will never pay for the trash you are churning out. That’s why we are going through what we are,” the 61-year-old actor said during an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

The Hera Pheri star said today the need of the hour is to focus on content and storytelling. He also suggested, “We need to go back to the drawing board and understand how economics work. A product can’t be top-heavy with the celebrity fee. For a Rs 100 product, you cannot pay Rs 80 as fee and spend Rs 20 on the product, which means it’s lopsided, it’s wrong, and the foundation is weak, that’s why we are going wrong.”

Suniel Shetty, who was last seen in the web series Dharavi Bank, shared how earlier the distributors and the audience had a say in what they wanted to watch. He remembered how any film which didn’t have him doing action was never bought by the distributors.

He said, “Anything which had Suniel Shetty not doing action never sold because distributors didn’t buy the film. The distributors used to see rushes and demand a couple of action scenes and a rain dance song. Then, distributors and audiences used to have a say. Today, there is a complete disconnect. Today, producers only are distributors and they do not understand what the audience wants. When 70% of India is mass, you are giving them a subject which is in Mars and not mass. There is no connect.”

Also, as per the actor the major difference between now and when he entered the film industry in the 90s was that actors were not judged so much. He said, “We weren’t judged as much as we are judged today. It’s too judgemental today. When I did my debut film, Arzoo, it got shelved. But luckily the word of mouth about my action was good, so I signed other films. If it had happened today, I would have been destroyed. I would have received backlash on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.”

Suniel Shetty has Hera Pheri 3 and Project K in the pipeline.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 16:10 IST
