Suniel Shetty posts a hilarious throwback photo, fans say he invented ‘Garmi’ hook step

Actor Suniel Shetty gave a major throwback on Sunday with a picture in which he is seen posing at the beach. But the actor is not impressed with himself. In fact, he posed a question while dropping the post on his Instagram handle. Suniel captioned the picture as “What the hell was I thinking?” And his fans and family members filled the comment section with hilarious responses. Suniel’s daughter Athiya Shetty had a bittersweet response. She dropped an emoji to which Suniel replied, “Oy goondi” with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Actor Prashant Guptha had a sweet response to Suniel’s post. He wrote, “Anna if i had hair and a body like that, I wouldn’t think! Id flaunt too and damn right you should. 😍 These were classic 90’s poses! These were the posters on our walls that made us dream of becoming stars too.” Archanaa Pania mentioned in the comments, “still don’t look tacky.”

One of Suniel’s fans wrote, “It needs self confidence to pull this off” while other mentioned, “Haye Garmi step invented by Suniel Shetty.” Some of his followers also quoted dialogues from his film Dhadkan and wrote, “You are thinking about – Aey Anjali.”

On the work front, Suniel was last seen in Telugu film Mosagallu. His Malayalam film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham won the National Award for Best Feature Film and Best VFX. Suniel thanked Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan for the opportunity. He wrote, “Super proud to be a part of this National award winning film… my very first, Thank you @priyadarshandir @Mohanlal and the entire team of #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham.”