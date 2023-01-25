Suniel Shetty pens a heartfelt note for daughter Athiya, son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Right ingredients love and trust’

Suniel Shetty is one happy parent after his daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate wedding ceremony on January 23, at their Khandala farmhouse.

Suniel took to Instagram to congratulate his daughter and son-in-law by sharing a beautiful picture from the ceremony, and wrote, “A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas 🖤. @athiyashetty @klrahul.”

Reacting to Suniel’s post, Athiya commented, “Love you ♥️.” Suniel’s friends from the fraternity also congratulated him for his daughter’s wedding. Sonu Sood commented, “Congratulations annaaaaaa,” and pasted lots of heart-eyes emoticons too, while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Athiya and KR Rahul had been in a relationship for at least a couple of years. However, the couple never confirmed or denied being together. A day before the wedding, Suniel interacted with the media, and thanked them for their support.

After the wedding, Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty distributed sweets among the reporters and photographers standing outside their property to cover the wedding.

Speaking about the wedding, Suniel Shetty said that only close friends and family were present. “It was beautiful. It was very small, with just close family lekin sab bohot acche se hua (everything went well),” he shared, and informed the media that the ceremony had been completed. “Shaadi hogayi hai, father-in-law ban gaya hu officially,” he said. Later, Athiya and Rahul took to social media to post pictures from the wedding. They wrote in a joint statement, “In your light, I learn how to love… ♥️. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness (sic).”