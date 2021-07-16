Suniel Shetty on daughter Athiya’s rumoured relationship with KL Rahul: ‘They look brilliant together’

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul often drop photos and messages on Instagram about each other but have been shy of accepting their relationship. Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, however, has been more forthcoming.

Athiya and Rahul are currently in London and while they have refrained from sharing a photo of them together, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that they are together. In fact, reports pointed out that Rahul had listed Athiya as his partner when the Indian cricket team left for World Test Championship Final in England last month.

Now, in a chat with Bombay Times, Suniel accepted that Athiya is indeed in London, but she is there with her brother Ahan Shetty. “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel said.

Here are some photos of rumoured couple Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Talking about Rahul and Athiya, who also appear in promotions of an eyewear brand together, he added, “I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad.”