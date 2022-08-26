scorecardresearch
Suniel Shetty on boycott Bollywood trend: ‘People might not be happy with the type of subjects that films are having these days’

Suniel Shetty has expressed concern about people not going to theatres to watch films.

Suniel ShettySuniel Shetty speaks about boycott Bollywood trend. (Photo: Suniel Shetty/Instagram)

Actor Suniel Shetty recently opened up about the boycott of Bollywood actors and films. At an event in Raipur, Shetty shared his two cents on why people are not happy with some films today.

The actor confessed that Bollywood is going through a “tough time”. He said, “We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time.”

Suniel Shetty’s statement comes at a time when three big ticket Bollywood films — Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan — have flopped at the box office.

Shetty then spoke about how initially the poor performance of Bollywood movies was considered a “one-off thing”, but now it is a more serious issue.

He said, “Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we are continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres. I can’t put my finger on a reason why this is happening.”

Suniel Shetty had recently condemned the boycott Bollywood trend and had lent support to Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. He had said, “Let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people.”

On the work front, Suniel will soon be seen in Hera Pheri 3.

