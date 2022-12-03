scorecardresearch
Suniel Shetty opens up about being insecure about Akshay Kumar’s success, admits he made ‘wrong choices, emotional choices’

Suniel Shetty revealed that Akshay Kumar's success has not made him insecure but has inspired him to stay focused.

akshay kumar, suneil shettySuniel Shetty spoke about Akshay Kumar's success. (Photo: Express Archives)

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was recently asked if he feels insecure about his Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar’s success. The actor said that he doesn’t like being under pressure and that he feels comfortable in his own zone. However, Suniel admitted that Akshay is the one who still inspires him to stay focused. 

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Suniel said, “Not at all because I don’t take the pressure. I have a world of mine so beautiful that I feel probably they would have missed out on it. I don’t know. I am happy when it comes to a lot of things that I have done and am doing in my life.”

The actor acknowledged his failures and added, “I am someone who’s always been very comfortable in his own space. My success? The film spoke for itself. Failure? I took the blame for it. Wrong choices, emotional choices.” Suniel also said that both Akshay and Ajay Devgn inspire him to this day. “I wasn’t probably focused when I was working. Probably I didn’t pay heed to the scripts that I was hearing or I believed I was larger than life,” the actor said. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

The Hera Pheri actor also said that his lack of focus was a mistake. “That’s a mistake. But if that can rub off on my children… Ahan is sitting back, thinking for the second film he will deliver at the right time,” he concluded.

Recently, Suniel expressed his regret at Akshay not being a part of Hera Pheri 3. He made it clear that Akshay was not being replaced by Kartik Aaryan in the film and also said that he will personally meet Akshay and discuss  the whole situation. Suniel was recently seen in the web series Dharavi Bank. 

