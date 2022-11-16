Suniel Shetty says he didn’t know about Akshay Kumar not being in Hera Pheri 3: ‘This twist has stunned me…’

Actor Suniel Shetty is determined to bring back the trio of Hera Pheri movies together after learning that Akshay Kumar is no longer associated with the third installment. The actor recently said he doesn’t know what happened in between after all three of them (Suniel, Akshay and Paresh Rawal) had given their nods to the project.

Suniel Shetty told Mid-Day, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly (that) Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am (done with) Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

The actor claimed that the film will not be the same without Akshay’s presence, adding, “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place,” the actor stated.

Kartik Aaryan is said to replace Akshay in the movie, Paresh Rawal recently confirmed. One Twitter user asked the veteran actor, “@SirPareshRawal Sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3?” To this, the 67-year-old wrote back, “Yes it’s true.”

Earlier, Akshay himself had revealed why he no longer is a part of the film. Akshay, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said, “Hera Pheri has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

Akshay had shared similar sentiments when asked about the consecutive box office failure his movies had to endure. All his theatrical releases of this year, including Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey have been duds.