Suniel Shetty gives hilarious response to Twitter user after he mistakes him for Ajay Devgn in Vimal ad: ‘Chashma badal le’

After the recent uproar of Akshay Kumar featuring in the advertisement for a tobacco based product, a Twitter user objected to the hoarding of the same ad that featured Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay. He wrote how the advertisement is encouraging people to buy the product. Reacting to the tweet, another user retweeted and tagged Suniel Shetty instead of Ajay Devgn. The user called the trio ‘Gutka Kings of India’. The tweet alerted Suniel Shetty, who had a hilarious response for the user.

In reply to the tweet, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, either you adjust your specs or get your eyes checked).”

Realising his mistake, the Twitter user apologised to Suniel Shetty and claimed to be his fan. “Hello @SunielVShetty Sorry it was just mistagged and I didn’t mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn) As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag,” the tweet read, in response to which Suniel dropped a folded-hand emoji.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar received backlash for promoting a pan masala brand. The actor apologised to his fans and spoke about how the reaction of his fans has “deeply affected” him.

“While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” he wrote.