Suniel Shetty says he’s looking forward to working with ‘Akki and Pareshji’ in Hera Pheri 3, breaks down the movie business for laypersons: ‘Don’t have it all figured out, but…’

Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to his LinkedIn page to share a detailed post regarding Hera Pheri 3, while explaining the business of movie-making.

Confirming that Hera Pheri 3 is finally on the floors, the actor wrote, “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question! Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the #businessmodel & needs of the #movie business make it as challenging as any other.”

Shetty then went on to detail the stages of movie-making and the business of financing it: “The movie business isn’t very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be over simplifying it. But let’s just say having a good script, a set of actors & a director is literally just the start point. There’s the #financing of a movie. It’s usually #studios or #productionhouses, which invest their own #capital. Their teams assess the viability of a project before deciding on the budget.”

Suniel Shetty also wrote in detail about the distribution angle, stating that “some large films are financed through pre-sales and distribution deals, in which the distribution rights for the film are sold in advance to distributors and/or streaming platforms. Another key aspect in the movie business is #distribution. It’s a complex process that involves several layers like producers, distributors & exhibitors.”

The actor further elaborated on how a film is monetised, and said it can be done via different methods including “#BoxOffice collections, domestic & international, are the primary ones. Success depends on various factors, including the star cast, genre, music & the buzz created. Then come the #TV (satellite) & #OTT (digital) rights, which are a significant % of overall revenue. These deals can be fairly structured at times. Recently these values shot through the roof, but have become more rational off late.”

Shetty concluded the note by adding that even though he has been working in the movies for more than three decades, he still doesn’t have everything down to its minutest detail. “33 years & 125 films later I don’t have it all figured out, but I will keep getting better at it,” the actor concluded.

Suniel Shetty, who began his career with the 1992 film Balwaan, was last seen in the 2022 Telugu movie Ghani.