Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Suniel Shetty gives an update on daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding

Actor Suniel Shetty says that while daughter Athiya is busy with her work commitments, KL Rahul too has multiple series lined up and their wedding needs more time commitment from them.

Suniel Shetty and Athiya ShettyActor Suniel Shetty says that his daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will get married when they have time. (Photo: Instagram/athiyashetty)

Actor Suniel Shetty‘s daughter Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for some time now. The couple even recently moved in together in their Mumbai home. However, their wedding is not on cards immediately, as both of them are busy with their work commitments. Suniel says that the wedding will happen when both of them have enough time to do it.

Suniel said that Athiya’s cricketer boyfriend has many cricket tours lined up and the wedding needs more than just a day’s time to take place. According to a report in Times of India, Suniel responded to media queries and said that Rahul has busy schedules with Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break and can’t happen in a day, he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

 

Athiya, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 film Hero. Post that, she has been careful with her choice of films and only did Mubarakan and a special appearance in the film Nawabzaade.

Athiya and Rahul are open about their admiration for each other on social media. From posting pictures with each other to dropping cute comments, the couple doesn’t hide their affection and indulge in social media PDA. However, they only made their relationship official during the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahaan’s debut film Tadap in 2021.

Suniel, who has been part of multiple Bollywood blockbusters in the 1990s and early 2000, was last seen in Bollywood with 2017 film A Gentleman. He was next seen in Marathi film Aa Bb Kk, Kannada film Pailwaan, National Award winning Malayalam film Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea and Telugu film Ghani amongst other films from the South film industries.

The actor is expected to be seen in the third sequel of the popular Hera Pheri franchise. However, there is no update on the production of the film. Suniel will reprise his role of Shyam in the film, which is also expected to bring back co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal on the screen.

 

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:37:30 pm
