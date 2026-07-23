Suniel Shetty says he first met son-in-law KL Rahul as a fan, regrets not buying IPL team

Not too many people know that Suniel Shetty wanted to be a cricketer before he became an actor. An avid sports buff, little did he know that decades later, he’d get a cricketer as a son-in-law. KL Rahul married his daughter and actor Athiya Shetty in 2023. They’re now parents to a daughter, Evaarah Vipula, born last year.

Suniel Shetty on his first meeting with KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty recently recalled that he first met his then-future son-in-law KL Rahul as a fan. “It was a fanboy moment. I met him as a fan much, much before they met each other. To this day, that’s how I look at him — somebody who’s very well-spoken, soft, humble, and leaves a huge impact on the youth whenever and wherever he plays,” said the actor.