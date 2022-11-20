Suniel Shetty confirms daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding, says ‘jaldi hogi’

As speculations surrounding Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding reaches a feverish pitch, her father, actor Suniel Shetty finally opened up about the marriage. He confirmed that the two would indeed be tying the knot soon.

At the Dharavi Bank launch event, the reporters asked Suniel Shetty when Athiya Shetty would be getting married to KL Rahul. Suniel Shetty answered, “Jaldi hogi.” The couple have been in a relationship for the past three years, though they made their relationship insta-official just a few months ago. Athiya and KL Rahul have not shied away from PDA and public appearances since. Earlier, Athiya had laughed off the rumours on her Instagram story, by sharing a note which read: “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.” Earlier Suniel Shetty had said that the two would get married only after they finish their work commitments.

Meanwhile, Athiya’s brother Ahan, who made his acting debut with Tadap last year, also spoke about his sister’s rumoured wedding. Rebuffing the rumours, he told told Dainik Bhaskar recently, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well.”

According to a Pinkvilla report, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have decided to not opt for a big fancy wedding at a 5-star hotel. Instead, they plan to get to get married at Suniel Shetty’s residence ‘Jahaan’, in Khandala. A famous wedding organizer has been reportedly seen at the the actor’s house, to finalise the decorations and other arrangements.

Athiya, who was last seen in 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 film Hero. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty is expected to star in the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.