‘Thank you for my birthday gift’: Suniel Shetty cheers for daughter Athiya’s beau KL Rahul as he scores a century at Lord’s

Love seems to be brewing between Bollywood and cricket once again. As the Indian cricket team showed off some fine strokes at the recently concluded test match at Lord’s in London, Suniel Shetty, who turned 60 on August 11, cheered for his daughter’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul’s sublime 127 not out.

“Congratulations and god bless baba. PS – thank you for my b’day gift!” Suniel Shetty wrote, adding, “100 at the Mecca of cricket!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Athiya Shetty also took to her social media platform to share an appreciation post for Rahul. She shared video of the cricketer along with 🙌❤️ emoticons.

Athiya Shetty shared the moment KL Rahul made a century at Lord’s on Thursday. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram) Athiya Shetty shared the moment KL Rahul made a century at Lord’s on Thursday. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty and Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been rumored to be in a relationship from last several years. (Photo: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Athiya, when she was in London with her brother Aahan, made sure to spend some quality time with KL Rahul. Anushka Sharma had shared a post on her Instagram handle, where Athiya was also seen standing besides Rahul. Athiya and KL Rahul have also shared several PDA posts on their social media handles, sparking relationship rumours.

Recently several pictures of Athiya and Rahul have emerged online. While the rumoured couple would initially not appear in pictures together, they were both included in a photo shared online by Ishant Sharma’s wife. On several occasions Anushka Sharma, who’s also in the UK with husband Virat Kohli, also credited Athiya for pictures she shared of her, baby Vamika and Virat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Earlier, Suniel Shetty was asked about Athiya’s rumoured relationship with the cricket star, to which he said they look brilliant together. He had told Etimes in an interview, “I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na?”

On the work front, Athiya, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero, was also seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor and Mubarakan. Suniel recently wrapped shooting for his Malayalam film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.