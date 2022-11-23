Suniel Shetty says he’s a bad dancer, was written off as ‘wooden’: ‘That person gets a chance to do 120 films…’

After being active throughout the ’90s and early aughts, Suniel Shetty managed to remain relevant for younger audiences by making use of social media, and fans couldn’t help but remark upon his transformation and fitness. Speaking about his 30-year-long journey in showbiz and his enduring stardom, the actor expressed his gratitude to the media and fans for showing faith in his capabilities

He told Pinkvilla: “The media has kept me alive, probably because of my fitness and health and those things, but god has been kind.” Suniel then remarked upon his three-decade career in films and said, “Being a bad dancer, still having the best music, (that is) crazy. (I was) Never trained in acting, was somebody who was written off as wooden, that person gets a chance to do 120 films.”

He recently made his OTT debut with the MX Player series Dharavi Bank. Speaking about the show, the actor said, “At a time like this when some of the biggest are finding it impossible for the audience to come to the theatres, it would be impossible for someone like me to come and say, ‘You know what, I have messed up with you all this while, gave you all crap, I am going to give you something, give me money.’ It wasn’t going to work.”

Suniel also opened up about the meaning of stardom and how it has changed over the years. “There is too much of us, roz thaali serve karoge to khaane ka mazaa hi nikal jayega. Main sushi ki photo daal raha hu, Maybach chalate hue photo daal raha hu to audience ko lag raha hai ye hai kaun. Kya ye mera hero hai? (If you are served thaali every day, you are bound to get bored of it. If someone is posting a photo of sushi, or posting an image where they are seen driving a Maybach, the audience will think ‘who is this guy, is he supposed to be my hero)?” You have got to make yourself more relatable. You keep asking why is the south working, why is Kantara working so big? It’s probably because they are getting their subject right,” the actor said.

At the same time, Suniel named some of his favourite stars from the younger gang, and had kind words to say about Shahid Kapoor in particular: “Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh. A lot of kids, they have it in them, who are superstars but don’t behave like them. Attitude should come from within. Button khule rakhne se aap macho nahi bante, it depends on how you carry yourself. Shahid (Kapoor), he has maintained himself, he is not 6’2, but he looks larger than life,” the actor pointed out.

Suniel Shetty is currently seen in the MX Player series Dharavi Bank, which also stars Vivek Oberoi. He also has Hera Pheri 3 and Project K in the pipeline.