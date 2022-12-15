scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Suniel Shetty has a sarcastic response to KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumours: ‘When you get the confirmed dates…’

Suniel Shetty reacted to the speculation surrounding daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty on daughter Athiya rumoured relationship with KL Rahul 1200Suniel Shetty reacts to rumours about Athiya Shetty's wedding. (Photo: Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

As excitement surrounding KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s upcoming nuptials gains momentum, dad Suniel Shetty has shut down the rumours. The couple have been dating for several years now and don’t hold back from social media PDA and sharing photos.

Suniel Shetty told Times of India, “Let me know when you get the confirmed dates so I can attend (the wedding).” According to the recent flurry of speculation, the two are expected to tie the knot in a grand South Indian wedding, which would be preceded by haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The functions are expected to take place at Suniel Shetty’s residence in Khandala between January 21-23. What has further fuelled the rumours is that KL Rahul has taken leave in January. According to a Pinkvilla report, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty chose to not opt for a big fancy wedding at a 5-star hotel.

Earlier, Athiya had laughed off the  rumours on her Instagram story. “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol,” she had written. Suniel Shetty had also said that the two would get married only after they finish their work commitments.

Earlier, at the Dharavi Bank launch event, the reporters asked Suniel Shetty when  Athiya Shetty would be getting married to KL Rahul. Suniel Shetty answered, “Jaldi hogi.”

Meanwhile, Athiya’s brother Ahan, who made his acting debut with Tadap last year, also spoke about his sister’s rumoured wedding. Denying the wedding altogether, he told told Dainik Bhaskar recently, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well.”

