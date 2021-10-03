Suniel Shetty on NCB’s raid after Aryan Khan detained for questioning: ‘Give that child a breather’

After the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an alleged rave party and seized several drugs and detained several people, one of whom was Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, actor Suniel Shetty has spoken up on the subject and asked for fans, media to ‘let the boy breathe’.

Suniel Shetty told ANI, “The fact is, whenever there’s a raid, many people are taken. We assume that this child has consumed something, or this child has done that. The investigation is underway. Let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something like this from our industry happens, the media cracks down on it and we make assumptions, give the child an opportunity, let the real reports come out, till then, he’s a child, taking care of him is our responsibility.”

An officer said the statements of those detained are being recorded under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following which the future course of action will be decided. An NCB official confirmed that Aryan Khan is being questioned, but he has not been charged.

Among those who are being questioned are Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant.

The NCB officials alleged that a few days ago they had received a tip-off about the rave party being organised in the passenger cruise ship which was to leave for Goa on Saturday evening. The officials accordingly booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship disguised as passengers.

An official said that as soon as the cruise left Mumbai those onboard allegedly started consuming drugs, following which NCB officials caught hold of them.