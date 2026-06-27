Suniel Shetty on his rivalry with Akshay Kumar in films: ‘Clashes have always happened’

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar were once projected as rivals, but even back then, their strength lay in coming together for an action film. Later, they channelled this power into their comedic roles, and became one of the most powerful jodis in Hindi cinema. The two have worked in hits like Mohra, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan among many others. Their latest release, Welcome to The Jungle, sees them coming together after a long gap, and in a recent interview, Suniel spoke about the projected rivalry between the two. Akshay and Suniel have worked in 16 films over the years.

‘The audience enjoys it too’

Suniel opened up about their on-screen dynamic and reflected on whether some moments in the film playfully reference the competitive equation often associated with leading stars like him and Akshay. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “More than competition, I think whatever tensions there were between Akshay and me (in films), friendship always happens at the end. That has always been there. That’s the basic formula of Hindi films and it has always worked for us. Take Waqt Hamara Hai, Mohra, Dhadkan, clashes have always happened. And the audience enjoys it too. The director has used that formula here too in Welcome To The Jungle because Akshay and I don’t get along in the film.”