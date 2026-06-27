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Suniel Shetty on his rivalry with Akshay Kumar in films: ‘Clashes have always happened’
Suniel Shetty noted that the playful tension and friendly banter between his and Akshay Kumar's characters in such films have consistently resonated with audiences.
Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar were once projected as rivals, but even back then, their strength lay in coming together for an action film. Later, they channelled this power into their comedic roles, and became one of the most powerful jodis in Hindi cinema. The two have worked in hits like Mohra, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan among many others. Their latest release, Welcome to The Jungle, sees them coming together after a long gap, and in a recent interview, Suniel spoke about the projected rivalry between the two. Akshay and Suniel have worked in 16 films over the years.
‘The audience enjoys it too’
Suniel opened up about their on-screen dynamic and reflected on whether some moments in the film playfully reference the competitive equation often associated with leading stars like him and Akshay. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “More than competition, I think whatever tensions there were between Akshay and me (in films), friendship always happens at the end. That has always been there. That’s the basic formula of Hindi films and it has always worked for us. Take Waqt Hamara Hai, Mohra, Dhadkan, clashes have always happened. And the audience enjoys it too. The director has used that formula here too in Welcome To The Jungle because Akshay and I don’t get along in the film.”
He further added, “It’s important that people enjoy that moment and that’s what is shown. Pulling each other’s legs in a flop film, teasing each other. My character says, ‘I have to do what he’s doing.’ Of course, there’s a lot of fun.” Suniel also had words of admiration for his longtime co-star, praising Akshay’s discipline and comic timing. “I admire how Akshay has handled his career, fitness, and everything for that matter. His timing when it comes to comedy is something else.”
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During the same conversation, Raveena Tandon, who reunites with Akshay Kumar on screen after a gap of 22 years, also spoke highly of the actor and his evolution over the years. She said, “In Akshay, I can say that he was and is a very dedicated artist, and he always will be. The amount of input he gives to a film… The only change is that maybe now it has doubled. Earlier, when we came into the industry, we were young and still learning. But now, he has mastered his craft. He has become a master of his craft.”
Return of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 4
Meanwhile, despite the excitement surrounding Welcome To The Jungle, one of the biggest disappointments for fans has been the absence of Anil Kapoor’s iconic Majnu Bhai and Nana Patekar’s beloved Uday Shetty from the film. Addressing the missing characters in a recent interaction with the media, Akshay Kumar assured fans that the franchise remains one big family and hinted that the duo could return if another installment is made.
“Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me, and all the people. This is like family. If Welcome 4 is ever made, you will find all of them in it,” the actor shared in a chat with the Times of India.
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