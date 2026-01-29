Suniel Shetty admits he hasn’t watched Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 yet, promises to watch movie after it crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide: ‘It is not arrogance…’

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s latest release Border 2 continues to break box office records and attract footfalls. However, in a recent interview, Suniel, who played Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh Rathore in JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border, revealed he hasn’t watched son Ahan’s Border 2 yet, and plans to watch the movie only after it crosses the Rs 500 crore mark.

In an interview with Mid Day, Suniel recalled the premiere of Border 2, when his wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul watched the movie with Ahan, while he was sitting outside the theatre. Sunil shared, “I sat for three-and-a-half hours outside the theatre, meeting people and soaking in all the compliments.”