Suniel Shetty admits he hasn’t watched Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 yet, promises to watch movie after it crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide: ‘It is not arrogance…’

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently opened up about his decision not to watch his son Ahan Shetty’s latest release Border 2 until it crosses the Rs 500 crore mark.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Suniel Shetty admits he hasn't watched son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 yetSuniel Shetty admits he hasn't watched son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 yet. (Photo: Instagram/Ahan Shetty)
Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s latest release Border 2 continues to break box office records and attract footfalls. However, in a recent interview, Suniel, who played Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh Rathore in JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border, revealed he hasn’t watched son Ahan’s Border 2 yet, and plans to watch the movie only after it crosses the Rs 500 crore mark.

In an interview with Mid Day, Suniel recalled the premiere of Border 2, when his wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty and son-in-law KL Rahul watched the movie with Ahan, while he was sitting outside the theatre. Sunil shared, “I sat for three-and-a-half hours outside the theatre, meeting people and soaking in all the compliments.”

While some people are shocked by his decision, others see his intentions as a father as pure. “I had said from Day 1 that I will not watch Border 2 until it crosses a worldwide collection of Rs 500 crore. I had kept a mannat for Ahan. Till now, I haven’t watched a single frame. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not arrogance about the film,” he said.

When asked what would happen if Border 2 fails to reach the major milestone, Suniel Shetty replied that he remains hopeful his prayers will be answered. “I am hoping it will cross Rs 500 crore. Mana loved Border 2. Everybody who has watched the film has appreciated Ahan’s work. I am happy that after Dhurandhar [2025], another Hindi movie has worked brilliantly,” the actor shared.

Talking about the big day that could happen anytime soon, Suniel added, “I will watch it with Ahan, his friends, and my family. I will also take Sunny paaji, Varun, and all of them with me. It will probably be the second time for them, but it will be my first. I don’t know how many times I will watch it after that. I have always been proud of Ahan and his decisions. He strongly believed that Border 2 was the film he wanted to do.”

Besides Ahan Shetty, Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film has been produced by JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar. Thea sequel has already crossed Rs 270 crore at the worldwide box office.

