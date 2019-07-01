Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik lend their voices to The Lion King’s Hindi soundtrack

The music of The Lion King, which is the live-action remake of the animated musical classic of the same name, is getting the desi touch.

While Armaan Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan will croon the desi versions of “Hakuna Matataa” and “Spirit”, respectively, the singers will also collaborate on the Hindi version of “Can you feel the love tonight”.

Sunidhi Chauhan is thrilled about lending her voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King. She shared, “While watching the original film, I have laughed and cried. So, to be a part of this venture was not only exciting but something extremely close to my heart. I have beautiful memories of listening to the tracks of The Lion King (1994), specially one track – “Can you feel the love tonight”- which I have listened to on repeat mode. When you are a part of something great that already exists, you need to be closer to the original creation, not distort it, rather leave your own little touch. I have tried my best to justify the songs and the extraordinarily done visuals. The expressions of Simba and Nala were so immaculate that I knew I was in for something really interesting.”

Armaan Malik said, “After the massive success of Aladdin and the love I got from all quarters for my dubbing work in the movie, Disney India team brought me into the studio and said that they wanted me to sing the Hindi dubbed version of the songs of The Lion King, and I didn’t hesitate even for a second (as it was a no brainer) and said YESSS immediately!” He continued, “Lion King is literally my favourite Disney film of all time! I usually never asked for many gifts from my parents when I was a child but I clearly remember telling my dad that I wanted to buy the whole DVD collection of Lion King and he immediately bought it for me. It’s such a fond memory that is still so clearly etched in my mind! I tried singing it the same way I felt when I first heard them back when I was a kid. I wanted to keep that same innocence intact, yet do some cool western inflection in my vocal delivery that could enhance the song. I think they have come out great and can’t wait for the fans to hear ’em!”

Several talented actors have come together to dub for the Hindi version of The Lion King including Shah Rukh Khan (Mufasa), Ashish Vidyarthi (Scar), Shreyas Talpade (Timon), Sanjai Mishra (Pumbaa) and Asrani (Zazu). Disney has also roped in SRK’s son Aryan Khan to voice Simba.

The Lion King releases on July 19, 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.