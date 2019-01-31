Have you seen these photos of Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan and Sanya Malhotra?

From Sanya Malhotra at the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of Photograph to Total Dhamaal star cast on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media handles:

Sanya Malhotra attended the premiere of her upcoming film Photograph at the Sundance Film Festival. The actor shared a photo on her Instagram account. Directed by Ritesh Batra, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

After the premiere at the Sundance festival, Photograph will be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film will hit theaters in India on March 8.

Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting his upcoming release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film, which releases tomorrow, also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles.

Kartik Aaryan is busy with the promotions of Lukka Chuppi. The actor is surely turning heads with his on-point fashion sense.

Amrita Arora turned 41 today. The actor received warm wishes from Malaika Arora. The actor posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Happy bday my darling @amuaroraofficial 🎂🍷🍾🥂…. love u sistaaa”

Karisma Kapoor also posted a cute photo of herself with Amrita, wishing the latter a very happy birthday.

The Total Dhamaal star cast, including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh and others, will grace Kapil Sharma’s television show — The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek shared photos on his Instagram account and wrote, “It was Full Dhamaal episode ! Shot with with the lovely @madhuridixitnene @ajaydevgn @riteishd & #InderKumar Sir for #TKSS”

Armaan Malik posted a photo and captioned it as, “The year could not have begun on a better note! In just the first month of 2019 so many great things have happened! We started off with 5 Million of you beautiful people on Instagram, then stepping into a completely new phase of my career by being a coach on ‘The Voice’ and in between all the shoots, we had 5 kickass shows back to back across the country!

Beyond exhausted, but all worth it. Now time for FEB to be FAB!”

Tabu walked the ramp for Gaurav Gupta during the on-going fashion week in Mumbai. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous as she struck a pose for the shutterbugs.

Pooja Hegde is taking her fitness to the next level.