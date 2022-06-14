scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Sumona Chakravarti shares video from when she was a child actor explaining what love is in Aamir Khan-Manisha Koirala’s Mann: ‘I was a kid yaar’

Sumona Chakravarti was one of the child actors in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's 1999 film Mann.

June 14, 2022 10:06:47 am
June 14, 2022 10:06:47 am
Sumona Chakravarti shared these pictures on Twitter in 2017.

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti recently took to her social media platform to share a throwback video from Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala film Mann (1999) in which she appeared as one of the child actors. This video has been doing the rounds on various social media sites and fans have been wondering if it is Sumona in the clip. On Friday, the actor confirmed that it is indeed her.

Sharing the video, Sumona wrote, “Since everyone is asking if it’s me. Yup! 🙈🙈🙈” In her next IG story she wrote, “I was just a kid yaar.”

Sumona Chakravarti- mann Sumona Chakravarti as a child actor in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala’s film Mann (1999). (Photo: Sumona Chakravarti/ Instagram)

In the video, Sumona, who is all of ten years old, is seen explaining to another child what love is. The video also features Manisha Koirala. Mann, directed by Indra Kumar also starred actors Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Neeraj Vora with Rani Mukerji in a special appearance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bollydeewane

This video as originally posted on an Instagram handle called Bollydeewane. Sumona’s friends, fans and followers went and commented on this post and asked if the girl in yellow dress explaining love is Sumona. Reacting to the video, one fan amongst many, wrote, “Omg! It was Sumona Chakravarti.” Sumona’s friend Nikkiey Chawla tagged her and asked, “Sumona is that you?” To which she replied, “Yup.”

In 2017, When Manisha Koirala had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Dear Maya, Sumona had expressed excitement on seeing her. She had shared in a statement, “I was happy to see Manisha Koirala. I was 11 or 12 years when Mann was shot, and it was a fun experience. And we don’t even realise how time flies. When I met her on the sets after so many years again, I showed her a snap from the movie and she was thrilled. She even asked me to share the pictures.” Sumona had also shared a picture of herself for the film on Twitter.

