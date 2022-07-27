Sumona Chakravarti bats for Ranveer Singh after nude photo controversy: ‘Neither is my modesty insulted, nor sentiments hurt’

Television actor Sumona Chakravarti has commented on the FIR that was lodged against actor Ranveer Singh after he shared a batch of nude photographs from a recent shoot. Ranveer appeared in the nude for Paper magazine recently, and while the photos have largely been appreciated, a section of the society has voiced outrage.

A Mumbai-based lawyer filed a complaint against the actor for outraging the modesty of women and for being a poor influence on the youth, following which the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the actor. Reacting to the developments on social media, Sumona wrote on Instagram stories, “I am a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted nor my sentiments hurt.”

Sharing a comment made by her mother, Sumona said that even she wasn’t offended by the pictures. In fact, Sumona’s mother had written, “Pics were great. God knows which sentiments got hurt. Maybe they wanted to see more.” Sumona summarised: “This is what my mother, also a woman had to say.”

Ranveer’s photoshoot had been applauded by his film industry peers such as Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. “I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does,” Arjun told India Today.

The Mumbai police has booked the actor under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.