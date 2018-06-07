Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas: Nobody expected a bold female-centric film to be accepted so well

Sumeet Vyas starrer Veere Di Wedding released on June 1. Sumeet Vyas starrer Veere Di Wedding released on June 1.

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas starrer Veere Di Wedding crossed Rs 50 crore in its first week of release. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sumeet talked about his life post-Veere and how his female adulation is rising by the day.

Sumeet said, “It’s very exciting to see all these mind-boggling numbers. Nobody expected a female-centric film, which is so bold and out there, to be accepted so well. This shows that the audience is so open today. They are mature. They understand where we are coming from.”

Sumeet, who was until now remembered for his lovable boy-next-door character of Mikesh in TVF’s Permanent Roommates, is now being called by his new character name from Veere Di Wedding – Rishabh. Does he feel good about it? “I have been saying this that the idea is not to run away from a character which is popular but to create another character which is as popular as Mikesh perhaps,” said the actor.

He added, “In real life, I am pretty close to what Rishabh is. I would like to believe that. Rishabh also has some flaws. He wants to solve everybody’s problems, make everything alright and make everyone happy at the same time. It’s very difficult to do that. In fact when we try to do that, you end up invariably hurting people. So I guess that’s what I immediately relate to when I read the part.”

Sumeet plays the fiance of Kareena Kapoor’s Kalindi Puri in Veere. From the way he proposes to her to how he supports her even when she breaks up with him, has made Sumeet’s Rishabh, a dream man for women. So, how is Sumeet handling all the female adulation? “You know 15-20 years back I would have never thought I would be getting female attention. It’s quite humbling and it’s a very strange feeling. A part of me doesn’t believe it. But my mother takes it very seriously (laughs),” he shared.

Sumeet is also seen shaking a leg on the song “Bhangra Ta Sajda” in Veere Di Wedding, something he hasn’t done before in films. Sharing the experience, he said, “It was quite nerve-wracking actually. Because they (all the female actors) are so good at it. This is the first time I was doing it. So I took two-three days to rehearse secretly because I didn’t want to look like a fool in front of them. I never thought I would enjoy it too, lip syncing and choreographed dancing. Now, I want to do more of it.”

Sumeet further revealed what it was like to have four female stars on the sets, with him being the only male actor around. “They are so cool. They are really accommodating and they had such a great working discipline. I don’t know why people have this preconceived notion that they will be fighting for attention and I actually saw none of that. I actually wish that people stop putting women in categories. I think women get along just fine and this movie is an example of that. They all got along like a house on fire,” he said.

“I have pretty much the same amount of footage as the other females. And also it was a big advantage for me as I was the only man in this women-centric film. If it had been an all-boys movie then I would have had that thought that am I going to get lost amongst so many boys?” added Sumeet.

Sumeet is also a writer behind web shows like TVF Tripling and Netflix film Love Per Square Foot. We asked him if he ever felt the urge to re-write a script offered to him as an actor. He answered, “Being a writer, you know how much thought goes behind writing a scene. There are certain reasons why the writer has constructed a sentence in a certain way. I really empathise with them and try to stick to the script as much as possible.”

Post Veere Di Wedding, what difference does Sumeet feel in terms of the films being offered to him?

The actor said, “Definitely a change in perception and that’s the advantage of having a film with good numbers. It instils that confidence in people to put their money on an actor who is someone people like to watch. When people narrate scripts to me, they are convinced that they want me. But I am scared because I don’t want to repeat what I have already done. It is boring for me and the audience.”

