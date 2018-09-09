Sumeet Vyas on Ekta Kaul: Even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond

Sumeet Vyas spoke about ‘the one’ Ekta Kaul. Sumeet Vyas spoke about ‘the one’ Ekta Kaul.

Actor Sumeet Vyas is all set to get married to Ekta Kaul in Jammu on September 15. The actor, who had made his relationship official earlier this year, spoke about that one moment when he thought that Ekta is ‘the one’ he would want to spend the rest of his life with.

“It’s not one big moment when you know you’ve met ‘the one’. But one such moment was last year during Holi! I rode my bike to a party & had a little bit of bhang. I was in no state to ride. She saw that & took the keys –I thought she was joking! I mean it was a Bullet! But she just got on & off we went, me in the backseat & my lady driving the bullet. I thought then, Man! I’m going to marry her! She’s the one!” Sumeet told Humans of Bombay as he spoke about how he wooed his dream girl.

He also mentioned how Ekta was not bothered by the fame he had earned in the industry and the crazy fan following he has. In fact, he also said that she was unaffected after watching Permanent Roommates, which got Sumeet the much-needed recognition among the audience as Mikesh.

When Ekta moved back to Jammu quitting her acting career in Mumbai, Sumeet did not want to lose the chance to make her a part of his life and that is when he decided it is the right time for him to pop the question. “This year on my birthday, I popped the question! She was so happy, she had a childlike smile & I swear even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond!” he continued.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Sumeet had earlier revealed how excited he is about the wedding, “Yes, we are getting married. It is going to happen in Jammu on September 15. As I am busy with my shoots, Ekta is managing most of the work. It is going to be a simple wedding. We are really happy and excited about it.”

