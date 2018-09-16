Sumeet Vyas ties the knot with Ekta Kaul: Meet the ‘Permanent Roommates’

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are married now. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are married now.

Sumeet Vyas tied the knot with Ekta Kaul on Saturday. While the groom looked royal in his wedding attire, the bride was no less than a princess. Sumeet and Ekta’s wedding took place in Jammu.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding festivities, which included a puja, haldi and sangeet ceremony, started off on September 13. Ekta’s friend and television actor Malini Kapoor has been sharing photos from the wedding fuctions. She also shared a selfie with the couple and wrote, “@sumeetvyas aaj se hamari ladki tumhari 😍🤗.” Many more photos and videos from Sumeet and Ekta’s wedding have been shared on fan pages.

Scroll to see Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’ wedding photos and videos:

Not only the pre-wedding and wedding photos and videos, but Sumeet and Ekta’s wedding invitation card also went viral on social media.

Also read | Inside Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas’ pre-wedding ceremonies

Many fan pages shared the quirky invite which read, “Shit just got real”, “Holy Shit, we are actually getting married”.

See Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding invitation card:

We wish the couple a happy life ahead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd