Sumeet Vyas confirms wedding date

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are set to tie the knot. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are set to tie the knot.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are all set to tie the knot on September 15. The Veere Di Wedding actor had announced his relationship earlier this year.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Sumeet said, “Yes, we are getting married. It is going to happen in Jammu on September 15. As I am busy with my shoots, Ekta is managing most of the work. It is going to be a simple wedding. We are really happy and excited about it.”

Sumeet Vyas shared that he and Ekta Kaul have quite different personalities. “My life is all about films. My family is full of actors, so it’s all about cinema around me. Being with Ekta gives me a new ground. And that’s really exciting. I find a new person in myself, when I am with her. It’s a blissful relationship.”

Also read | Sumeet Vyas on his relationship with Ekta Kaul: We are currently dating

Sumeet was earlier married to actor Shivani Tanksale. They parted ways last year. When asked if a failed marriage made him cynical, he said, “Not cynical but initially I was scared to fall in love again. It’s a natural thing. But with time I realised that it could not go on like that. We grow up, we become mature and it also depends a lot on the people you meet. I am in a happy space again and we are positively looking at this new start.”

Also read | Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul make their relationship official, reveal September wedding details

Sumeet Vyas is all set to star in Voot’s It’s Not That Simple 2. The web series also stars Swara Bhaskar, Purab Kohli, Vivan Bhatena and Karanveer Mehra among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd