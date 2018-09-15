Inside Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s pre-wedding ceremonies

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul will tie the knot on September 15. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul will tie the knot on September 15.

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are all set to tie the knot today in Jammu. While everyone is waiting for the beautiful couple to walk down the aisle, we have got our hands on their photos and videos from the pre-wedding rituals. A lovely click from the Sangeet ceremony has been shared by their official wedding photographer on social media. In the photo, the duo looked deeply in love.

Ekta’s friend and television actor Malini Kapoor also posted images from the Mehendi and Haldi ceremony. From the looks of it, the wedding seems to be a simple and an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Sharing a photo with the bride-to-be, Malini wrote, “Ekta … meri jaan.. mera hanumaan… finally tmro is #theday … the day we have dreamt of together for so long… wish you allllllllll the #happines and #love …. muuuah.”

See inside photos from Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul look lovely together. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul look lovely together.

TV actor Malini Kapoor shared this photo of Ekta Kaul from her Mehendi ceremony. TV actor Malini Kapoor shared this photo of Ekta Kaul from her Mehendi ceremony.

Ekta Kaul flaunts her mehendi adorned hands. Ekta Kaul flaunts her mehendi adorned hands.

Ekta Kaul was glowing with happiness at her Mehendi ceremony. Ekta Kaul was glowing with happiness at her Mehendi ceremony.

Ekta Kaul with Malini Kapoor’s son. Ekta Kaul with Malini Kapoor’s son.

Ekta Kaul is getting married to Sumeet Vyas in Jammu. Ekta Kaul is getting married to Sumeet Vyas in Jammu.

Malini Kapoor with bride-to-be Ekta Kaul. Malini Kapoor with bride-to-be Ekta Kaul.

A few videos from the Sangeet ceremony also see Ekta and Sumeet dancing together on dhol beats. Ekta and Sumeet dated for a long time before they made their relationship official. Talking about his proposal to Ekta, Sumeet had told Humans of Bombay, “This year on my birthday, I popped the question! She was so happy, she had a childlike smile and I swear even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond!”

Speaking about her marriage to Sumeet, Ekta had earlier said, “Marrying the man you love is a great feeling, but tying the knot with your crush is an achievement. I am happy that I am marrying Sumeet.”

Watch videos from Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas’ pre-wedding ceremonies

Apart from the photos and videos, the wedding invitation of the couple has also been doing the rounds on social media. The quirky invite reads, “Actually we are getting married in a holy ceremony in the Holy city of Jammu and we look forward to your presence.”

On the work front, Sumeet was recently seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also starred in Voot’s It’s Not That Simple 2. The web series also featured Swara Bhasker, Purab Kohli, Vivan Bhatena and Karanveer Mehra among others. Currently, the actor is writing the script for the second season of TVF Tripling

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd