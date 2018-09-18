Inside Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding

Sumeet Vyas married Ekta Kaul on September 15. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) Sumeet Vyas married Ekta Kaul on September 15. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

Actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot on September 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding took place in Jammu and the photos from their ceremony will surely make you believe in ‘happily ever after.’

Sumeet, who broke the silence on his relationship earlier this year, has been sharing photos from his special day. He shared a photo where both Sumeet and Ekta look too happy together. The actor captioned the photo as, “Couldn’t have been happier…#happilyeverafter”

Ekta too did not lag behind in expressing her emotions about her D-Day. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Mr and Mrs Vyas.. #happilyeverafter @sumeetvyas you are my happy place…” Ekta too shared some very cute photos that will leave you awestruck.

Check out Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding photos:

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul got married on September 15. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul got married on September 15. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

The two opened up about their relationship in August. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) The two opened up about their relationship in August. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

While Sumeet Vyas looked handsome, Ekta was the one grabbing eyeballs for her gorgeous appearance. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) While Sumeet Vyas looked handsome, Ekta was the one grabbing eyeballs for her gorgeous appearance. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

Bride Ekta Kaul and groom Sumeet Vyas with friend and filmmaker Anand Tiwari. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) Bride Ekta Kaul and groom Sumeet Vyas with friend and filmmaker Anand Tiwari. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

The actor shared the photo on his Instagram with a hashtag that read ‘happily ever after.’ (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) The actor shared the photo on his Instagram with a hashtag that read ‘happily ever after.’ (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

Sumeet had earlier revealed that he popped the question on his birthday. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) Sumeet had earlier revealed that he popped the question on his birthday. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

Sumeet and Ekta caught in a candid moment. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) Sumeet and Ekta caught in a candid moment. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

Ekta Kaul walking down the aisle. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) Ekta Kaul walking down the aisle. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

Ekta Kaul shared the photo and captioned it, “When a guy tells a girl “wapis aaja nahi to utha ke le aaunga” this is exactly how it looks and feels. Utha ke le aae @sumeetvyas” (Photo credit: Ekta Kaul/Instagram) Ekta Kaul shared the photo and captioned it, “When a guy tells a girl “wapis aaja nahi to utha ke le aaunga” this is exactly how it looks and feels. Utha ke le aae @sumeetvyas” (Photo credit: Ekta Kaul/Instagram)

Sumeet Vyas shared a photo from his ring ceremony. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells) Sumeet Vyas shared a photo from his ring ceremony. (Photo credit: Knotting Bells)

Earlier, Sumeet had spoken about the moment when he knew that Ekta is the one meant for him. In an interview to Humans of Mumbai, he said, “It’s not one big moment when you know you’ve met ‘the one’. But one such moment was last year during Holi! I rode my bike to a party & had a little bit of bhang. I was in no state to ride. She saw that & took the keys –I thought she was joking! I mean it was a Bullet! But she just got on & off we went, me in the backseat & my lady driving the bullet. I thought then, Man! I’m going to marry her! She’s the one!” Sumeet told Humans of Bombay as he spoke about how he wooed his dream girl.”

