Inside Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding

Actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul tied the knot on September 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding took place in Jammu and the photos from their ceremony will surely make you believe in ‘happily ever after.’
Sumeet, who broke the silence on his relationship earlier this year, has been sharing photos from his special day. He shared a photo where both Sumeet and Ekta look too happy together. The actor captioned the photo as, “Couldn’t have been happier…#happilyeverafter”
Ekta too did not lag behind in expressing her emotions about her D-Day. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Mr and Mrs Vyas.. #happilyeverafter @sumeetvyas you are my happy place…” Ekta too shared some very cute photos that will leave you awestruck.
Check out Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding photos:
Earlier, Sumeet had spoken about the moment when he knew that Ekta is the one meant for him. In an interview to Humans of Mumbai, he said, “It’s not one big moment when you know you’ve met ‘the one’. But one such moment was last year during Holi! I rode my bike to a party & had a little bit of bhang. I was in no state to ride. She saw that & took the keys –I thought she was joking! I mean it was a Bullet! But she just got on & off we went, me in the backseat & my lady driving the bullet. I thought then, Man! I’m going to marry her! She’s the one!” Sumeet told Humans of Bombay as he spoke about how he wooed his dream girl.”
