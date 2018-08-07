Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul make their relationship official, reveal September wedding details

Sumeet Vyas shared these photos with fiance Ekta Kaul on his Instagram account. Sumeet Vyas shared these photos with fiance Ekta Kaul on his Instagram account.

Months after refuting rumours of his engagement with TV actor Ekta Kaul, Sumeet Vyas has now confirmed exchanging rings with his ladylove. The Veere Di Wedding actor proposed Ekta a few days ago and she accepted the proposal. Just that the real-life proposal of Vyas was much similar to the goof ups of his reel life character of Mikesh (Permanent Roommates). The actor got the ring size wrong.

The would-be groom talked to Bombay Times about the latest development on the personal front. He said, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me.”

Ekta, who has shied away from talking about Sumeet in public until now, also told the publication, “Marrying the man you love is a great feeling, but tying the knot with your crush is an achievement. I am happy that I am marrying Sumeet. Actually, before slipping the ring, he had come to Jammu to speak to my parents and then he proposed marriage to me. I don’t know why he felt I would not say yes immediately. I will never say no to him.”

Sumeet was earlier married to actor Shivani Tanksale who has been a part of Anil Kapoor’s TV series 24. The two got married in the year 2010 but got divorced after seven years of marriage in June 2017.

It is also being reported that Sumeet and Ekta will walk down the aisle in September in Ekta’s hometown Jammu.

On the work front, Sumeet Vyas is currently busy scripting season 2 of The Viral Fever’s popular series Tripling after which he will pen his first feature film which will be a story about jealousy between a father and a son.

