Sujoy Ghosh has cheeky response to fan asking why Chitrangda Singh is only kneading dough in Bob Biswas: ‘Script demanded maida…’

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had a cheeky response to a fan who had questions about Chitrangda Singh’s role in the film Bob Biswas. Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda, released last year on Zee5 and received mixed reviews.

On Saturday, a Twitter user wrote, “Sujoy Ghosh, why making such a beautiful actress Chitrangda Singh goondo aata in #BobBiswas (Why did you make a beautiful actress like Chitrangda knead dough in Bob Biswas). There was no script demand. Khuda ka khauf khao (Be scared from the god).” Sujoy replied saying, “My apologies. you’re right. script demanded maida (white flour) but couldn’t get in time.”

Bob Biswas is a spin-off from the cold-blooded contract killer in the 2012 film Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Saswata Chatterjee played the role of Bob in the film.

While Sujoy Ghosh directed Kahaani and the sequel, his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh took on the reins for the spin-off. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Bob in the spin-off, and Chitrangda played his wife in the film. The film also featured actors Purab Kohli, Samara Tijori and Amar Upadhyay. Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production banners.