Sui Dhaga trailer: The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma film will inspire you to become an entrepreneur

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaga is out. Inspired by the government’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, Sui Dhaga sheds light on the life and struggles of artisans who ensure their art of embroidery doesn’t die.

The trailer of Sui Dhaga opens with an aimless Mauji aka Varun Dhawan who is happy doing meagre work until his wife Mamta inspires him to gain his self-respect and start his own venture. Mauji picks his sewing machine and begins his journey towards self-employment, as Mamta helps him expand it into a small-scale handloom industry. The catch line of Mauji – “sab badhiya hai” is the striking point of the trailer too as it has been judiciously and wisely used in the dialogues.

Watch | Sui Dhaga trailer

Sui Dhaga has a small-town setting. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have donned glamorous avatars several times. But in the upcoming film, the two heartthrobs of Bollywood have gone completely deglam.

Check out some stills from the trailer of Sui Dhaga.

The makers of Sui Dhaga kicked off its promotions on a rather creative note. In a video shared recently, we see how the team of the film reached out to several embroiders across India to design the logo of the film in their signature embroidery style. From Kantha work to Phulkaari, artisans sent their creations which were all compiled into the main logo of the film.

While Varun, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October, plays a tailor, Anushka, who played a biographer in Sanju, will be seen as an embroider in Sui Dhaga. The film also stars Raghubir Yadav. It has been produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Sharat Katariya. Sui Dhaga is slated to release on September 28.

