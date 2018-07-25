Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma as a small town couple look perfect

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are teaming up for the first time in Sui Dhaaga. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are teaming up for the first time in Sui Dhaaga.

Bollywood’s current heartthrob, Varun Dhawan shared a new still from his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga along with Anushka Sharma. In the picture, Varun and Anushka can be seen looking at each other as they flash a beaming smile.

Anushka, who plays an embroiderer, dons a simple look in a yellow-coloured synthetic sari. Varun, on the other hand, will be seen playing a tailor and is seen wearing a rust-coloured shirt and sports a moustache. This is the first time the two will be sharing the screen together. The Sharat Katariya directed love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28.

Varun took to Twitter to share the photo, writing, “Are you ready to meet Mamta and Mauji? Meet them in theatres near you on 28th September #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia | @AnushkaSharma | @yrf .”

Sui Dhaaga is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta and Mauji, rooted in an earthy town of India. It is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Make in India ideology, which is being campaigned by the Government of India.

For the promotion of the film, Varun and Anushka will be travelling to Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore and Chandigarh to name a few. They will release new bits of content from the film everywhere they go.

Another still of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga. Another still of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga.

During this 40-day promotional tour, the lead pair will also be focusing on the craftwork and artisanship of each place in an attempt to bring the local industry, which is in dire need of preservation, into the limelight. Producer Maneesh Sharma said that this is an effort on the teams part to make sure that the “history and traditions of craftsmanship are celebrated by the youth of the country who might not be aware of all the diverse cultures of craftsmanship!”

The producer added, “From visiting colleges, to design schools, to schools that focus on incorporating a culture of skill amongst their students, Varun and Anushka will leave no stones unturned to take the message of the film to the future of the country.”

(With inputs from ANI)

