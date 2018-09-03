Sui Dhaaga: When Varun Dhawan fell sick shooting for the bus sequence in New Delhi

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma play Mauji and Mamta in Sui Dhaaga Made In India. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma play Mauji and Mamta in Sui Dhaaga Made In India.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are playing small town characters for the first time in Sui Dhaaga. In a behind-the-scenes video, Varun narrates how in order to be as real as possible, he suffered injuries and almost fell unconscious.

Talking about a scene in which Varun and Anushka are seen traveling in a local, over-crowded bus, the actor said, “We have traveled by bus but never on its roof. When we went to Delhi for the shoot, it was too hot. We shot for the scene of a crowded bus. Sharad’s instruction was that the bus should be so crowded that I shouldn’t be able to enter it. I was pumped. I instructed everyone that no matter what do not let me enter, push if need be. In the process, I fell twice for real. Then in another shot, in order to enter, I had to run along with the bus. The bus was so fast. I kept running. After five to six takes, I got dehydrated and fell.”

He added, “The bus scene brings to focus the daily struggles of people living in the small towns of India. It brings to focus their determination and courage and belief. It is one of the most iconic scenes in the movie.”

Talking about director Sharad Katariya, Anushka said, “Sharat has an exceptional eye for detail. The scenes of struggle, the spirit of self-belief in people living in such towns in India – these visuals are etched in Sharat’s mind and he wanted to present the everyday life in rural India with perfection and authenticity. He wants audiences to understand the courage that people from such parts of India have. He wants audiences to believe in Mauji and Mamta.”

Sui Dhaaga is set to release on September 28.

