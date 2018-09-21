Sui Dhaaga song Sab Badhiya Hai is out, watch video

Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Yash Raj Films on Friday unveiled Sab Badhiya Hai, a promotional song of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 10:25:44 am
Sui Dhaaga will hit screens on September 28.

Yash Raj Films on Friday unveiled a promotional song of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga. Titled Sab Badhiya Hai, the fun track is composed by Anu Malik and sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Varun wrote, “Shot the entire song in 8 hrs isilyaa abMauji ka mantra ab aap apnao! Milkar bolo #SabBadhiyaHai! Watch the song NOW! https://youtu.be/TSqbAHrKwX8 @AnushkaSharma | @yrf | #Sukhwinder Singh @varungrover @The_AnuMalik | @Sharatkatariya | #ManeeshSharma | #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia”

According to the makers, Sui Dhaaga “is a heartwarming story of pride and self reliance, which finds its roots in the heart of India and reflects the passion that runs through the veins of every single Indian.”

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga will hit screens on September 28.

