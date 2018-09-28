Sui Dhaaga screenings: Natasha was by Varun’s side, Virat lends support to Anushka

Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Sui Dhaaga screening: Varun Dhawan's alleged girlfriend Natasha was all smiles at the event. Virat Kohli was also seen by Anushka Sharma's side at Yash Raj Studios where a second round of screening took place.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: September 28, 2018 2:32:58 pm
Special screenings of Sui Dhaaga were held on Thursday in Mumbai. Apart from Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shabana Azmi and many others were in attendance at a screening held earlier in the day.

Varun’s alleged girlfriend Natasha was all smiles at the event. The two came together for the screening and happily posed for shutterbugs. See photos of Varun and Natasha:

varun dhawan, Natasha Dalal varun dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Scroll to see photos of other celebrities at Sui Dhaaga’s special screening:

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma

anushka sharma Kiara Advani and Neha Dhupia Shabana Azmi, Ramesh Taurani Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shashank khaitan

Not only these celebs, Virat Kohli was also seen by wife and Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma’s side at Yash Raj Studios where a second round of screening took place.

Sagarika Ghatge and husband-cricketer Zaheer Khan also attended the screening. Sharing a photos from the screening, Sagarika wrote, “A movie that makes you laugh, cry and gives you hope to pursue your dreams . What a wonderful film #suidhaaga is to watch with stellar performances and great direction . Congratulations @anushkasharma @varundvn.”

Scroll for more photos from Sui Dhaaga special screening:

virat, anushka Virat Anushka, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan,

Also see celebs reaction after seeing Sui Dhaaga:

Sui Dhaaga is getting love from all quarters.

