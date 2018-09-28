Sui Dhaaga screenings: Natasha was by Varun’s side, Virat lends support to Anushka

Many celebs were in attendance at Sui Dhaaga screenings. Many celebs were in attendance at Sui Dhaaga screenings.

Special screenings of Sui Dhaaga were held on Thursday in Mumbai. Apart from Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shabana Azmi and many others were in attendance at a screening held earlier in the day.

Varun’s alleged girlfriend Natasha was all smiles at the event. The two came together for the screening and happily posed for shutterbugs. See photos of Varun and Natasha:

Scroll to see photos of other celebrities at Sui Dhaaga’s special screening:

Not only these celebs, Virat Kohli was also seen by wife and Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma’s side at Yash Raj Studios where a second round of screening took place.

Sagarika Ghatge and husband-cricketer Zaheer Khan also attended the screening. Sharing a photos from the screening, Sagarika wrote, “A movie that makes you laugh, cry and gives you hope to pursue your dreams . What a wonderful film #suidhaaga is to watch with stellar performances and great direction . Congratulations @anushkasharma @varundvn.”

Scroll for more photos from Sui Dhaaga special screening:

Also see celebs reaction after seeing Sui Dhaaga:

Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta’s character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love ❤😍 @AnushkaSharma . Don’t miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

Just Watched #SuiDhaaga Such an Honest Film!! With such super Fine Performances!! Absolutely Amazing Haaste Haaste Rulayegi aapko!! @Varun_dvn Bhaiii Tune Fatte Chak diye.. One of your Finest Performance Till Date.. Soo Soo Good!! Biiiiiggg Punjabi Jappi To You Bhaii!! ❤️❤️ — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) September 27, 2018

@AnushkaSharma Such an Endearing Performance throughly enjoyed Mamta on Screen!! @yrf Please Guys Go Watch the Film you’ll come out saying yeh Toh Bohot Badiya Hai!!💥🤘 — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) September 27, 2018

Just saw #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia @Varun_dvn PERFECT mauji!! Wat a performer..@AnushkaSharma u r another level boss!! Fell in love with mauji and mamta…@Sharatkatariya great job… all the best team… — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) September 27, 2018

#suidhaaga is a must watch . A big congratulations to @anushkasharma @varun_dvn and the entire team . Mamta and Mauji #sabbadhiyahai 👍 https://t.co/28IGPKmENt — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) September 27, 2018

@AnushkaSharma as Mamta is brilliant… its such a tough role specially the beginning with all its silences … but she nails it… truly captured the essence of a small town woman… 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) September 27, 2018

Sui Dhaaga is getting love from all quarters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd