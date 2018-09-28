Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha movie release live updates: Both Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha are set in heartland India Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha movie release live updates: Both Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha are set in heartland India

This week witnesses the release of Bollywood films Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha. Both these films are set in heartland India and it is to be seen how the audience reacts to these films.

Starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga is a story that focuses on entrepreneurs who develop their small-scale textile business. Directed by Sharat Katariya, this film focuses on the story of a husband and wife who take control of their lives by establishing their own business.

Pataakha, the other release of the week, is a Vishal Bhardwaj film. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, this is a story of two warring sisters. Set in Rajasthan, this film also stars Sunil Grover. With Vishal Bhardwaj at the helm, one can expect that this will be an enjoyable film.