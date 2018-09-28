Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

This week witnesses the release of Bollywood films Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha. Both these films are set in heartland India and it is to be seen how the audience reacts to these films.
Starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga is a story that focuses on entrepreneurs who develop their small-scale textile business. Directed by Sharat Katariya, this film focuses on the story of a husband and wife who take control of their lives by establishing their own business.
Also Read | Pataakha movie review: Vishal Bharadwaj pulls off a rousing parable
Pataakha, the other release of the week, is a Vishal Bhardwaj film. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, this is a story of two warring sisters. Set in Rajasthan, this film also stars Sunil Grover. With Vishal Bhardwaj at the helm, one can expect that this will be an enjoyable film.
Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter and wrote, "What an amazing choice of script by @Varun_dvn and @AnushkaSharma. A striking topic and a brilliantly made film. Superb performances by both the leading actors and the supporting cast. In theaters today. A must watch @yrf"
Soundarya Sharma tweeted, "Saw #Pataakha last night! What a पटाखा movie! What an amazing & a different film, Loved it @VishalBhardwaj sir! Brilliant performances by chutki, badki, Dipper @sanyamalhotra07 @radhikamadan01 @WhoSunilGrover It’s a winner already 🙌🏻🌈@ajay0701"
Neha Dhupia wrote on Twitter, "I loved Mamta @AnushkaSharmaFC I loved loved Mauji @Varun_dvn and the entire family of #SuiDhaaga ... @Sharatkatariya what a beautiful film you have made. Every performance every beat is on point. And that background score is beautiful! @Shanoozeing Wat brilliant casting! ❤️"
"Just Watched #SuiDhaaga Such an Honest Film!! With such super Fine Performances!! Absolutely Amazing Haaste Haaste Rulayegi aapko!! @Varun_dvn Bhaiii Tune Fatte Chak diye.. One of your Finest Performance Till Date.. Soo Soo Good!! Biiiiiggg Punjabi Jappi To You Bhaii!! ❤️❤️," Varun Sharma said via Twitter.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari posted on Twitter, "Truly Indian.Truly rooted.Truly #Pataakha @sanyamalhotra07 #Radhikamadan @WhoSunilGrover bring alive the human psyche of hatred & love in relationships along with every character who embibe roles wth such finesse.Thank-you @VishalBhardwaj 4 #Pataakha Rote haste Dil kush ho gaya"
Zaheer Khan shared on Twitter, "#suidhaaga is a must watch . A big congratulations to @anushkasharma @varundvn and the entire team . Mamta and Mauji #sabbadhiyahai 👍"
Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes 🙏"
Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter, "Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love ❤😍 @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia"