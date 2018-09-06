Sui Dhaaga actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan add vibrancy to Mumbai streets

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s film Sui Dhaaga highlights the outstanding talent of craftsmen in India. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s film Sui Dhaaga highlights the outstanding talent of craftsmen in India.

Sui Dhaaga actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan visited places like Girgaon Chowpatty, Worli, Talao Pali Lake, Matunga and Bandstand in Mumbai to ‘yarn bomb’ the streets and install some handmade sculptures.

Talking about the unique promotional activity, Anushka said, “Yarn bombing is a rich street art where a city’s iconic spot gets covered by embroidered and crocheted work. This is one of the most innovative marketing activities ever done to promote a film. It is a visually appealing idea that also promotes the hard work and skill of all our talented craftsmen. Our yarn bombing tries to connect with the Make in India spirit that Sui Dhaaga embodies in its story.”

Varun added, “We thoroughly loved participating in yarn bombing the most amazing city in the world – my hometown Mumbai. We were excited to participate and contribute to this idea right from the moment we heard it and I’m just amazed to see the beautiful result. These iconic spots are now bearing a tribute to our extremely talented artisans and craftsmen who are famous across the world.”

See photos of Sui Dhaaga actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan:

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma play a tailor and an embroiderer, respectively in YRF’s upcoming entertainer Sui Dhaaga. Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film is set to release on September 28, 2018.

