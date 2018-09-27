Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan: I was born to be an entertainer

Varun Dhawan says Sui Dhaaga is not just a tribute to Indian craftsmen. Varun Dhawan says Sui Dhaaga is not just a tribute to Indian craftsmen.

With films such as Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan has surely justified the tag of being an “entertainer”. However, he has also treated the audience with films like October and Badlapur.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Varun Dhawan said there is no pressure on him to prove or move beyond the tag he has gifted himself. He said, “I was born to be an entertainer. So, there is no pressure. I do not take the tag seriously or do not even think about it much but yes, every film of mine has entertainment. I would not do a film that would not appeal to me as a viewer. I am also what I am in October or Badlapur. It is wrong to think that if a person is always smiling then he or she does not have regrets or sadness in life. So, I also have the other side to me which is vulnerable that I want to show, which Shoojit Sircar did through October.”

He disagrees that Sui Dhaaga is his attempt to balance his entertainer tag with realistic films. “I don’t think so. I did not take up the film because it has a social message. It is an entertaining film. A lot of my friends have already watched the film and have said that 70% of the film made them laugh while they felt emotional in the rest 30%. So, it has humour you will experience at the theater,” the Judwaa 2 actor said.

Varun also added that the film is not just a tribute to Indian craftsmen, but it narrates a story that touches upon everything. “It is not one thing. It is a family film, a love story, tribute to craftsman, tribute to young entrepreneurs. I think it is a wholesome film. You will realise that everything that happens in the film is so subtle. Everything comes together so well.”

