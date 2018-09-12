Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Sui Dhaaga actor Anushka Sharma: I find memes hilarious and take it as compliment

Sui Dhaaga is an upcoming comedy-drama which stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on September 28. Lately, the internet has been flooded with memes of a crying Anushka which the actor finds this amusing.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: September 12, 2018 7:23:42 pm
anushka sharma memes sui dhaagaanushka sharma memes sui dhaaga Anushka Sharma’s next film Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan is based on Make In India campaign.
Related News

Anushka Sharma does not mind that her look from Sui Dhaaga became the subject of viral memes online. The internet has been flooded with memes of a crying Anushka and the actor finds this amusing.

“I found them hilarious. If such things happen organically then it means that the trailer has spread widely and deeply and that’s why people are talking about it.

“The picture is so realistic, the character is so real that you can make a meme on it. Usually, this is something that is far remote from Anushka. I take it as a huge compliment. It is a great plus point,” Anushka told reporters here at an event.

The actor said she shared some memes with her co-star from the film, Varun Dhawan.

The film, directed by Sharat Kataria of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame, revolves around a lower-middle-class couple who decide to become self-reliant against odds.

Asked about the rise of heartland stories, Varun said such films connect with the audience.

“If you look at the history of our Indian cinema, we used to make original films like Mother India, Anand’ etc. These are Indian stories and there were some really nice films being made at that time.

“Then western influence came to our cinema. But it is cool now as we have gone back to heartland stories. I did  Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania, Badrinath Ki Dhulania, etc while Anushka had a rooted character in Rab De Bana Di Jodi,” he added.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Watch Now
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Buzzing Now
Advertisement